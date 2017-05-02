Kento Perera, Miles Baldwin to Meet for Channel League Singles Title

Tennis

Kento Perera of San Marcos and Miles Baldwin of Dos Pueblos won their semifinal matches to set up a rubber match for the Channel League boys tennis singles championship on Thursday.

Perera, seeking his fourth straight league title, routed Max Cohen of Ventura, 6-0, 6-1 in one semifinal on Tuesday at Ventura. Baldwin had a tougher time getting past Dom Stefanov of San Marcos, winning 7-6 (4), 6-2.

The finalists split in their two meetings during the league season. Perera's loss was his first in four years of league play.



The finals will be Thursday at a site to be determined.

The doubles competition begins Wednesday at Ventura High.

