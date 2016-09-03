Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Beats Dos Pueblos for Tournament Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 3, 2016 | 8:56 p.m.

Laguna Blanca won the Gold Division title at its girls volleyball invitational at the Page Center on Saturday, beating Dos Pueblos in the final, 25-20.

The 27-team tournament was divided into gold and silver divisions. Sixteen schools competed in the gold division.

"It was great to see our girls get better as the day progressed," Laguna coach Jason Donnelly said. "Sophia Fay and Kendall White were phenomenal on the defensive end all day long."

The Owls beat Bishop Diego (25-12, 25-7), St. Joseph (25-6, 25-7) and Foothill Tech (25-15, 25-11) in pool play. In the playoffs, they beat Santa Ynez (25-11), Archer School (25-16) and Dos Pueblos in the championship, 25-20.

"We were led by the great play of Kelly Bickett and Caylin Zimmerman," Donnelly said. "Kelly is playing at a really high level while showing great leadership skills. Caylin is a six-rotation outside hitter who took some big swings today and also provided some consistent passing and defense."

Bickett was named tournament MVP and Caylin Zimmerman earned all-tournament team honors.

In other action, Bishop Diego went 1-2 in Gold Division pool play, dropping matches to Laguna Blanca and Foothill Tech (25-22, 25-18) and beating St. Joseph's (25-22, 25-18).

The Cardinals beat Villanova in the first round of the consolation bracket playoffs (25-20) and lost in the semifinals against Nordhoff (26-24).

Coach John Sener recognized the play of setter Kylie Koeper, outside hitters Lauren Holsted and Talia Medel and Flor Bustos, who was making her debut at defensive specialist.

All Tournament Team:
Clara Gasparetti- Archer
Maddie Weaver- Grace Brethren
Jackie Holmes- Dos Pueblos
Lauren Buie- Dos Pueblos
Caylin Zimmerman- Laguna Blanca
Kelly Bickett-MVP, Laguna Blanca

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 