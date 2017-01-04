Lauren McCoy Leads Balanced Attack in Westmont Win

College Basketball

Lauren McCoy earned a double-double and three other Warriors scored in the double-digits to lead the NAIA fourth-ranked Westmont women’s basketball team (13-1, 3-0 GSAC) to a 64-55 victory at Arizona Christian (7-6, 1-1 GSAC) on Tuesday.

McCoy had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Kayla Sato put up 14 points, Cora Chan had 12, and Morgan Haskin had 10.

Westmont went on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to take a 20-point lead, their largest of the game (50-30).

Throughout the fourth period, the Firestorm chipped away at the gap until they were only seven points behind with 1:40 left to play (59-52). However, Sato and Chan made three and two free throws, respectively, to close out the game.

Coming up, the Warriors will continue conference play with a home game against Biola this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.