Lauren Vosseler wins 50 Free, Leads UCSB to Relay Title at MPSF Finals

By UCSB Sports Information | February 18, 2016 | 7:43 p.m.

LOS ANGELES  – UC Santa Barbara's Lauren Vosseler earned her first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation title in an individual event, winning the women's 50 freestyle (22.71, NCAA B cut). She later anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay.

At the halfway point of the 2016 MPSF Championships, the UC Santa Barbara women are in third place with 219 points and the men are in fourth with 188 points.

Nicole Gautreau (4:56.16) won the consolation heat of the women's 500 freestyle, placing ninth in the event. Reid Whaley (4:57.70) placed eleventh.

Logan Hotchkiss (4:24.91) earned his first NCAA B cut in the 500 freestyle, placing second in the event. Eric Vanbrocklin (4:27.74) placed fifth.

Defending  200 IM MPSF Champion Katie Records placed fourth in the women's 200 IM with a time of 2:01.17, an NCAA B cut. Alyssa Shew (2:03.04) won the consolation heat, taking ninth in the event.

Dylan Kubick (1:47.17) earned another NCAA B cut with his third place finish in the men's 200 IM. Gabe Bolender (1:48.26) also earned an NCAA B cut with his fifth place finish. Albert Miao (1:50.36) finished in seventh.

In addition to Vosseler's win in the women's 50 freestyle, Kimmie Kreuzberger (23.10) placed fourth, Julia Mikota (23.17) sixth, and Charis Hoppe (23.46) seventh.

Freshman Mason Tittle (20.24) swam in his first MPSF Championship Heat for the men's 50 freestyle, placing fifth.

The evening concluded with a win in the women's 200 freestyle relay led off by Kimmie Kreuzberger (23.22), then Julia Mikota (22.82), Charis Hoppe (22.90), and finally Lauren Vosseler (22.09).Vosseler had the fastest split for a female of the meet.

The men's 200 freestyle relay consisting of Michael Wang (20.67), Mason Tittle (19.97), Eddie Sanchez (20.42), and Mikey Forbes (20.16) finished in fourth.

The Gaucho team will be back in the pool tomorrow to swim the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, and the 400 medley relay. 

