Lehman Brothers Lead Way in San Marcos Lacrosse Win Over Dos Pueblos
Justin Lehman of San Marcos looks for an open teammate while being chased by a Dos Pueblos defender. Lehman scored four goals and had three assists, (Paul Donohoe photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 6, 2017 | 10:25 p.m.
San Marcos' advantage in skill and depth were too much for Dos Pueblos, as the Royals rolled to a 13-4 boys lacrosse victory at Warkentin Stadium on Thursday.
San Marcos (9-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.
"The defense was great and goalie Ryan Lehman started the game with a crease stuff to keep the DP team scoreless in the first half," said San Marcos coach Richard Lehman.
At the offensive end, eight Royals scored goals in the game, led by captain Justin Lehman with four, including a slick behind-the-back goal, assisted by Josh Blanchard. Lehman also had three assists.
Seniors Lucas Sauto and Lucas McDonald each had two goals. Coach Lehman awarded the game ball to McDonald.
