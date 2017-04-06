Carpinteria Offense Unloads Against Bishop Diego

Softball

Bishop Diego scored two runs in the first inning, but Carpinteria responded with 10 in the bottom half of the inning and rolled to a 23-2 softball win in a Frontier League game.

The Warriors (11-5, 2-1) followed with five, four and four more runs in the next three innings, and the game was stopped on the mercy rule in the fifth.

Amanda Blair pitched four innings to earn the victory and Mackenzie Kephart threw a perfect fifth.

Bishop got doubles from Taylor Woodward and Julia Gregson, and Kylie Koeper had a single.



"We are proud of the way our players battled to the end," said Bishop coach John Ceriale.

