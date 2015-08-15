Advice
Letter to the Editor: Ron Fink’s Obama Blame Misdirected
By Mark Herrier | August 15, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.
Re: Ron Fink’s June 9 Iraq commentary.
For the record, we left Iraq because the status of forces agreement signed with their elected government and President George W. Bush directed us to leave. A proposed extension was rejected by the Iraqis. While your hatred of President Barack Obama causes him to be responsible for seemingly all the things you disagree with, please take this one off your list.
Thank you,
Mark Herrier
Lompoc
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.