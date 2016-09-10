Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Lindsey Ruddins Sparks UCSB Volleyball to USF Challenge Title

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | September 10, 2016 | 10:02 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara emerged as USF Challenge champs after downing St. John's in four sets and finishing off host USF in a sweep on Saturday night.

"Certainly it is great to go out and play hard and be rewarded with a victory and a tournament championship," women's volleyball coach head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said.

The Gauchos improve to 8-2 on the season.

After recording a team-high 38 kills (3.8/set), 19 digs and six blocks, Lindsey Ruddins was named the tournament's MVP, as she was named to her third straight all-tournament team. Also joining her with all-tourney honors was Phoebe Grunt who recorded 27 kills and paced the Gauchos with her .488 hitting clip. The middle also finished second on the team with seven blocks.

The Gauchos started the day by handing St. John's its first loss of the season, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23. After dropping the first set 25-16 with a .088 hitting percentage, the Gauchos bounced back in the second to take a close set, which would serve as a preview for the final two games.

For the second time this season,  Ruddins reached the 20-kill plateau, averaging five per set with a .214 clip. The redshirt freshman took the lion's share of swings with 42, nearly one third of UCSB's total attempts. Continuing with her standout weekend was Grunt who finished with 12 kills with a sharp .450 kill percentage.

Hannah Juley recorded her third 40-plus assist performance of the season and also picked up five digs, a category which Emilia Petrachi led the match in with 16.

In the blocking game, Chanel Hoffman and Megan Rice paced the roster with three blocks apiece. Those numbers helped Hoffman record 14.5 points (she also had 11 kills) and helped Rice reach a career-high.

UCSB's pin hitters led the way in to a season-high .377 hitting effort against San Francisco, while the defense held the Dons to an anemic .078 clip en route to a 3-0 sweep (26-24, 25-12, 25-15).

"We were high error to start the match and I liked how we settled down into an earning mentality both for us while forcing USF to do so as well," Welch said. "Chanel was firing in all aspects of the game tonight and did so many important things for this team. We followed her lead."

Ruddins and  Hoffman carried the offense with 11 kills apiece, as Hoffman led the team with a first-rate attacking performance of a .588 clip. Behind them was Grunt who held down the middle with seven kills and a .556 hitting percentage.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 