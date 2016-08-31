Lompoc Recreation Division to Host Fun Run at Beattie Park

The community is invited to sign up for a run that will be held at Lompoc’s Beattie Park.

The Lompoc Recreation Division’s Beattie Park 5K/10K Fun Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18.

This event is for ages 7 and older. All participants are eligible to win first and second place awards.

Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Fees are $15 for early bird registration, through Sept. 13, and $20 onsite. T-Shirts may be purchased for $10.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100 or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.