Lompoc Shooting Leads To Arrests; 2 Suspects Sought

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 4, 2015 | 3:53 p.m.

Alejandro Pelayo

Two people were arrested and additional suspects were being sought for allegedly shooting into an inhabited apartment building in Lompoc on Monday night. 

Lompoc Police responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 300 block of East Airport Avenue on a report of a shooting into an apartment building.

The suspects left in a vehicle, but Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies spotted them leaving Lompoc.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to pull over. 

The pursuit continued until the vehicle came to a stop near Casmalia, where the occupants ran. 

With the assistance of dogs from the police and sheriff’s departments, one suspect was located and arrested, police said.

The two remaining suspects were not found. 

However, Tuesday morning the Police Department’s Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team and detectives located and arrested a second suspect as a residence in the 300 block of East Oak Avenue.

Walter Morales

Occupants of the apartment building were not injured.

Arrested were Alejandro Pelayo, 27, and Walter Morales, 21, on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle and willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner.

The remaining suspects had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon, and the investigation was ongoing, police said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

