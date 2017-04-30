Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Santa Maria Police Officer with Vehicle

A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer with a vehicle, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident began shortly before noon when the officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding at North Benwiley Avene and West Fesler Street, a few blocks east of North Western Avenue.

“As the officer exited his patrol car to make contact with the driver, the driver of the vehicle put his vehicle into reverse and backed into the patrol car,” police said in a statement.

“After backing into the patrol car a second time, the suspect fled the area.”

After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspect pulled into an apartment complex and the driver fled on foot, police said.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Antonio Sanchez, was located and arrested without incident, and investigators determined that the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Sanchez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony, no-bail warrant, police said.

