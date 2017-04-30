Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:39 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Santa Maria Police Officer with Vehicle

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 30, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer with a vehicle, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Antonio Sanchez Click to view larger
Antonio Sanchez (Santa Maria Police Department photo)

The incident began shortly before noon when the officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding at North Benwiley Avene and West Fesler Street, a few blocks east of North Western Avenue.

“As the officer exited his patrol car to make contact with the driver, the driver of the vehicle put his vehicle into reverse and backed into the patrol car,” police said in a statement.

“After backing into the patrol car a second time, the suspect fled the area.”

After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspect pulled into an apartment complex and the driver fled on foot, police said.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Antonio Sanchez, was located and arrested without incident, and investigators determined that the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Sanchez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony, no-bail warrant, police said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 