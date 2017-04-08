Mark Brickley Publishes New Book, ‘Postcards from Liverpool: Beatles Moments & Memories’

Carpinteria writer Mark Brickley has recently published his first book, Postcards from Liverpool: Beatles Moments & Memories, which traces the source of The Beatles’ sounds and songwriting influences.

Designed and formatted in Brisbane, Australia, the book features 40 photographs and eight back stories, including how the band struggled to record its first record, Love Me Do, and looks back at The Beatles’ 1968 trip to Rishikesh, India.

There are six Beatles-focused interviews, including local rock songwriter Jay Ferguson (Spirit and Jo Jo Gunne); Paul McCartney’s son, James; and early Apple Records artist Jackie Lomax.

The book’s Moments section includes a conversation with Ringo Starr and Beatles tours of London and Liverpool.

Brickley is a music journalist whose work has been featured in Noozhawk, Carpinteria Magazine, Coastal View News, Deep Magazine and Ojai Quarterly Magazine.

The book is available at Chaucer’s Bookstore, 3321 State St. in Santa Barbara; in Montecito at Read ’N Post, 1026-B Coast Village Road, and Tecolote Book Shop, 1470 East Valley Road; in Carpinteria at Rincon Music, 5432 Carpinteria Ave., Suite C, and Seastrand, 919 Linden Ave.; and online at Amazon.com as a print and e-book.

Brickley will be signing copies of his book and reading from it from 3 to 5 p.m. April 15 at Laughing Buddha Thrift, 771 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. He will be joined by local author Topaz Jan Abbott, who will present her work of original verse and photographs, From My Mother’s Heart.

