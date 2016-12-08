Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:32 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso’s Strong Third Quarter Leads Cate Over Rio Hondo

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 8, 2016 | 9:34 p.m.

Marko Pilso opened up a tight game by knocking down four three-pointers in the third quarter as Cate survived a tight matchup against Rio Hondo at the Ojai Valley Classic, 57-49.

Pilso led all scorers with 22 points.

Up by three at halftime, the Rams put up 21 total points in the third quarter to open up the game.

Rio Hondo's Mikey Tsogt entered the day averaging more than 25 points per game, and a strong day defensively for Chase McCaw held him to 20.

"I credit a great defensive effort by Chase who was able to slow down Tsogt in the 2nd quarter not allowing him a bucket and making him earn every point in the 4th quarter," said Cate coach Andrew Gil. 

Mason Mackall was just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Andy McHarg and Noah Meyer each contributed seven points for the Rams, while Bruce Huerta added five.

Cate improved to 2-1 on the season with the win, and next take on Coast Union as the Ojai Valley Classic continues.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

