Michael McCoy Runs Wild in Santa Ynez Rout of Carpinteria

Michael McCoy was unstoppable for the Santa Ynez High football team Friday night against Carpinteria.

McCoy racked up over 400 yards in total offense, had three long touchdown runs, two scoring passes and kicked all the extra points, leading the Pirates to a 42-0 non-league home win.

It was the second lopsided shutout for Santa Ynez. The Pirates have opened the season outscoring the opposition 94-0. Carpinteria was playing its season opener.

McCoy opened the scoring with a 48-yard run. He followed that with a 54-yard TD strike to Jasper Kadlec. Greg Fariss capped the first quarter with a 7-yard run for a 21-0 lead.

Greg Pendergast hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0 with 10:29 left in the second quarter.

On Santa Ynez's next possession, McCoy torched Carpinteria again with a 51-yard TD run. He then bolted 95 yards for his third rushing touchdown of the game with 4:06 left in the first half.

