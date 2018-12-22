Montessori Center School Teaches Diversity During Holidays

”Embracing a ariety of holiday traditions, parents are joining with teachers at Montessori Center School to bring their international backgrounds and cultures into the classroom to show students the breadth and depth of the world.

“Many people may not realize that before and since the evolution of Christmas, there have been hundreds of different holiday festivals in December around the world,” said Melanie Jacobs, head of school.

“For thousands of years, people have brightened the world during the darkest month of the year (Winter Solstice) with celebrations of light and merriment,” she said. “We want our students to know and understand that the world is a big place and that they are just one part of it.”



Rashi Bahri Chitnis, a parent at Montessori Center School, said she has “had the privilege” of leading the pre-primary children (18 months- 2.5 years), as well as the primary and elementary grades in India’s Diwali Festival of Lights in December for eight years.

Diwali is based on a story of good triumphing over evil through a good king who defeats a bad king.

“There were three families from India our first year at Montessori,” Chitnis said. “The school invited all of us to share our family traditions with our children’s classes and things grew from there.

“We were encouraged to bring in our oil lamps, clothes from India, lights, candles, colors, Indian sweets, and other festive items to give the children a memorable experience that would teach them about another part of the world.

“The teachers simultaneously have presented a lit-up satellite photo of India along with laminated poster boards, so the children can see where my sons and family come from.

“Now my sons’ friends, as well as the rest of the school, join with us every year in the Diwali celebration and that enables my sons not to feel alone in their family traditions. Other families embrace the education and want to learn and know more,” she said.

Michael Cohen, another parent at the school, has shared his family’s celebration of Hanukkah.

“Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights,” he said. “For eight days, Jews celebrate a miracle that occurred more than 2,200 years ago.

“As the story goes, a tyrant king from Damascus had ruled over the Jews and forced them to worship Greek gods. Jewish rebels fought for their freedom and after three years reclaimed the holy temple in Jerusalem.

“To rededicate the temple, they needed oil to light the menorah (candelabra) but they could only find enough to keep the flames burning for one night.

“The miracle was that without replenishment, the menorah stayed lit on its own for eight daysm long enough for them to make more oil and keep the eternal flame lit.

“So with the children, I have started with the origin of the Hanukkah story and the miracle of the holiday — showing them how it is a celebration of good triumphing over evil — the celebration of the Jews’ victory over a tyrant king and the rededication of the second Temple in Jerusalem,” he said.

“In the classroom, we have read a children’s book, lit the menorah, said a quick prayer, sung a couple of songs, and then played with the dreidel,” Cohen said.

“Then I have pulled out my guitar, along with some drums, rattles and shakers for the kids to use, and we have played what I call the Hanukkah Jam – two traditional Hanukkah songs, and then Adam Sandler’s “Hanukkah” song for fun.

“The kids have loved it,” Cohen said. “It was a way I could teach my own sons about their heritage and have their friends celebrate with them.”

“The children study different ancient civilizations and cultures, so it’s an easy leap for them to understand that other countries also have their own traditions and histories with kings, gods and stories of good triumphing over evil,” Jacobs said.

“Having the families share their own traditions with the students allows the children to understand that there are more celebrations than just Christmas; and that there is a theme of light in all December festivals around the world … that every celebration is based in light, joy, and the celebration of something good in our lives,” she said.

“This kind of experiential teaching is one of the reasons I was attracted to Montessori Center School,” Chitnis said. “The children not only learn diversity, but they also learn that they are but a small part in the larger story of life on earth over the centuries.

“It helps them keep all of life in perspective. At the same time, they develop a sense of pride. Their own family traditions and celebrations come out of the home, their friends join in, and the children find themselves immersed in a different festival.

“Plus, all children love gifts, so they get to take the gifts home and talk about them.”

“The main lesson the children are learning through these and other classroom experiences at Montessori Center School is to accept all cultures and all people,” Chitnis said.

— Jonatha King for Montessori Center School.