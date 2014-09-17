Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Montessori School of Ojai Presents ‘Harvest Moon Affair’ Fundraiser

By Sara MacCracken for Montessori School of Ojai | September 17, 2014 | 8:30 a.m.

Montessori School of Ojai will present “Harvest Moon Affair,” the nonprofit school’s largest annual fundraiser, from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Bodee’s Rancho Grande in Ojai.

This year, wines from internationally acclaimed Ojai Vineyard and beer from Ventura-based Surf Brewery will pair with hors d’oeuvres from Bodee’s catering.

Live and silent auctions will include a two-night stay at Rancho Las Palmas Resort with Spa Credit, The Oaks at Ojai Spa Package, works by local artists and much more.

An appetizer station with domestic and imported cheeses, fruits and nuts will greet guests along with hors d’oeuvres such as crab stuffed mushrooms and chicken pesto baskets. Guests can enjoy these tasty delights while surrounded by the natural beauty at Bodee’s.

Donations to the silent and live auctions are still being accepted. Proceeds will benefit Montessori School of Ojai’s Campaign for the Future, which funds programs and on-campus improvements.

Admission is $35 per person, $65 per couple. For tickets or more information, call 805.649.2525.

Bodee’s is located at 3304 Maricopa Hwy. in Ojai. Parking is limited, so a shuttle will run between the event site and the Montessori School of Ojai before and after the event.

Montessori School of Ojai is a nonprofit private school in the Ojai Valley that serves children from infancy through eighth grade. Based on the philosophy of Italian physician, educator and humanitarian Maria Montessori, the school places a strong emphasis on academics in a child-centered and creative environment. For more details, click here or visit the campus at 806 W. Baldwin Road (Highway 150 near Lake Casitas) in Ojai.

— Sara MacCracken represents Montessori School of Ojai.

