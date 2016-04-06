Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Experts Say Mosquitos That Transmit Zika Virus Not Found In Santa Barbara

Local forum focuses on deadly disease spreading north from South and Central America

Dr. Charity Dean, public health director for Santa Barbara County, was among local health experts discussing the risks of the dreaded Zika virus during a recent forum.
Dr. Charity Dean, public health director for Santa Barbara County, was among local health experts discussing the risks of the dreaded Zika virus during a recent forum. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 6, 2016 | 8:45 p.m.

The mosquitos that most commonly carry the dreaded Zika virus are in California, but not Santa Barbara County, according to a team of public health experts. 

Experts from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County, Sansum Clinic, Direct Relief International and other health professionals spoke about the risks of the virus locally, at a forum Tuesday night at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion on Santa Barbara's waterfront. About 75 people attended.

"The virus has been around a long time, but you didn't hear about it because it was mostly contained to Africa," said Dr. Mary Louise Scully, director of the Travel and Tropical Medicine Center at Sansum Clinic.

The Zika virus was discovered in Uganda in 1947, but in early 2015, Brazil began reporting the first local cases of Zika virus, which some medical professionals believe may have exploded during the World Cup in 2014.

The virus quickly spread across South and Central America, and now has rising transmission rates across South and Central Americas and Mexico. 

The virus can cause microcephaly — undersized heads — and brain damage in fetuses.

About two out of 10 people infected with the virus do not display any symptoms, but a fetus can still be affected, according to the public health department. Symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis (red eyes), muscle pain, and headache. 

"When Zika affects a pregnant woman, it can destroy the fetal brain tissue," said Dr. Alex Soffici, a high-risk obstretrics specialist.

Pregnant women should avoid travel to countries where Zika virus is circulating. Pregnant women whose partner has recently traveled to an area where Zika is present should abstain from sex with that partner, or use a condom for all sex acts, including oral, for the rest of the pregnancy.

The two types of mosquitos that carry the virus are the yellow fever mosquito and the Asian tiger mosquito. The nearest county where they have been found in is Kern County.

In California, there have been 22 travel-associated cases of Zika virus reported, but no mosquito-borne transmissions . One woman, who has not pregnant, contracted the virus through sexual contact in California.

Health experts attempted to ease people's concerns about the virus and fears that they can get it in Santa Barbara.

"There's a lot of fear out there," said Dr. Charity Dean, health officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. "There's a lot of bad information we're trying to correct."

Soffici said he fields questions everyday from concerned women. He said one of the questions he gets is if a pregnant woman could travel to Hawaii.

"If you are pregnant and you go to Hawaii, don't have sex with a Polynesian man who is infected with the virus," Soffici said.

Soffici also said that women can breastfeed their babies even if they have the Zika virus. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 