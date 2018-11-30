Neighbors Air Concerns About Proposed Cannabis Site Outside Solvang City Limits

An application filed with the county calls for a production operation on more than 5 acres along Fredensborg Canyon Road

Neighbors opposed to a planned cannabis operation near Solvang have rallied to fight the proposal, prompting the City Council to discuss weighing in on the project.

An application filed Oct. 31 by the Steven Cori Decker Revocable Living Trust for Santa Barbara Cannabis LLC seeks to add a production operation on 5.2 acres at 988 Fresdenborg Canyon Road.

The plan calls for building a 15,648-square-foot greenhouse on the site and removing six existing structures.

According to opponents, the parcel is surrounded by residential properties, including on Fredensborg Canyon Road, College Canyon Road and Sunrise Village (Viborg).

The Fredensborg site sits in Santa Barbara County jurisdiction, so the Solvang City Council has no role in approving the project.

Neighbors cited numerous concerns, including increased crime, increased traffic, required security lighting, the 24-hour presence of employees, odor, groundwater usage and decreased property values.

“If this were just a commercial business, I’d still be here,” said Jeff Jacobsen, who lives next to the proposed project site.

Access to Fredensborg Canyon remains limited, with any traffic required to go through the city of Solvang to reach the site.

Seven on-site employees and more than 15 workers would be needed during cultivation.

“It’s a lot more than a commercial business. We can’t pretend they’re growing sunflower seeds up there,” Jacobsen said. “They’re going to be cultivating cannabis.”

He expressed concern about odor, noting allegations that some Carpinteria High School students have had to go home from school because of smells from nearby cannabis growing operations.

Cannabis sites typically need to use 24-hour security because of criminals attempting to rob sites of cash and marijuana, he added.

Other residents echoed the concerns and revealed plans to circulate petitions in opposition.

The Rev. Chuck Stacy, a retired rector for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, also spoke out against the project, recalling other local cannabis-related operations with armed guards.

“This is bad stuff, and it’s out of control,” he said. “What’s going to happen to Solvang? Come to Solvang and get stunk out because this stuff doesn’t stop. Who’s going to come to a stink pot, because that’s what this place is going to turn to.”

In response to comments from neighbors, Mayor Jim Richardson asked the staff, “Is there anything we can do?”

The city attorney said the council could chime in about its concerns, although final approval rests with Santa Barbara County.

“Could the city issue a resolution opposing it for certain reasons?” Richardson asked, before suggesting that the staff bring back a resolution for discussion at a future meeting.

“Like right away. Like the next meeting,” Councilwoman Joan Jamieson added.

The matter is expected to return for the Dec. 10 meeting, when the council also is set to swear in new members. Discussion may occur in the meeting before and after the swearing-in ceremony when the panel will say farewell to three members.

The council also talked about whether to prohibit 24-hour businesses such as drug stores.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.