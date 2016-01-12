No. 2 San Marcos Rolls to 12th Straight Win

Water Polo

Second-ranked San Marcos won its 12th straight game in girls water polo, rolling past Buena,15-2, in a Channel League match.

Fiona Kuesis, Arija Walsh and Jaymie Stryker each scored three goals to share team honors. Bailey Gonzalez added two and Piper Smith, Sara Engmyr and Sarah Owens tallied one apiece.

Sky Mainz made her debut in the goal and blocked seven shots in three quarters.

San Marcos, 12-0 and the No. 2 team in CIF Division 1, will play in the Tournament of Champions on Friday against the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between Santiago and Los Alamitos. The game is at Dos Pueblos at 12:30 p.m.

