Noozhawk Asks: Why Is the Goleta Union School District Building Named for Jack Kramer?

Question: Why is the Goleta Union School District building named after Jack Kramer?

— Clara van Meeuwen, Goleta

The Goleta Union School District has its headquarters at 401 N. Fairview Ave., where Superintendent Donna Lewis and other staff manage the district’s 10 K-6 schools.

Before the population boom in the area, the district operated just one school, at the site of the current Goleta Valley Community Center in Old Town.

Jack Kramer worked as the district’s building inspector in the 1960s and became director of facilities in 1977.

“I can only imagine that naming the building was just to honor his years of service,” said Pam Espinosa, assistant to the superintendent.

Kramer was born in 1930, and he attended UC Santa Barbara, according to the district’s website. He died in 1980.

