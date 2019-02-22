Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 22 , 2019, 5:32 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Announces ‘Spirit of Community’ Fiesta Theme

By Angelique Davis for Old Spanish Days Fiesta | February 22, 2019 | 3:59 p.m.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara announced Friday that the official theme for the 95th annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta will be “Spirit of Community.”

La Presidenta Barbara Carroll
La Presidenta Barbara Carroll

Each year, the presidente of Fiesta chooses a theme that will set the tone for the coming year. La Presidenta Barbara Carroll, who has been a Fiesta volunteer since 1986 and has served on the board of directors since 2006, was inspired by the way the Santa Barbara community comes together to appreciate its shared history and culture and participate in the annual celebration.

“My theme reflects the spirit of the people who volunteer their time, talent and energy to make Fiesta possible each year,” Carroll said. “Every year, thousands of us come together to participate in the annual Fiesta celebration by organizing and volunteering, or simply by enjoying the festivities. Fiesta brings us all together and truly manifests the spirit of our community.”

Now in its 95th year, Fiesta is unique among festivals in that it is run by a volunteer board of directors and supported by only one full-time staff member.

The board annually elects an el presidente or la presidenta who presides over the board and serves as the general manager of the organization. The primer vice presidente is responsible for the operations of the entire organization, and the segundo vice presidente is responsible for raising the funds that allows the historic festival to continue. The division chiefs oversee all of the volunteer committees that support 19 official Old Spanish Days events and activities in 14 venues citywide.

Fiesta 2019 will be held July 31 to Aug. 4.

Upcoming events

» Spirit of Fiesta Auditions — April 13

» La Primavera — May 25

» Fiesta Ranchera — June 20

» Fiesta Costume Sale — July 13

» Recepción del Presidente — July 28

» La Fiesta Pequeña — July 31

» Mercado de la Guerra and Mercado del Norte — July 31-Aug. 3

» La Misa del Presidente — Aug. 1

» Digs (Celebración de los Dignatarios) — Aug. 1

» Noches de Ronda — Aug. 1-3

» El Desfile Histórico (Parade) — Aug. 2

» Flor y Canto — Aug. 2

» Tardes de Ronda — Aug. 3

» Children's Parade — Aug. 3

» Arts & Crafts Show — Aug. 3-4

Click here for more information.

— Angelique Davis is a publicist for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 