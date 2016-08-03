La Fiesta Pequeña Kicks Off Old Spanish Days Celebration

A large crowd at Santa Barbara Mission is treated to an evening of song and dance on first night of Fiesta

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicked off its first night of festivities on the steps of the historic Santa Barbara Mission on Wednesday with a program featuring traditional Spanish songs and dances.

The lively spirit of Old Spanish Days filled the air as performers took center stage for the audience who packed the mission courtyard.

La Fiesta Pequeña, or “Little Fiesta,” featured local dance studios and performances from tenor Eduardo Villa.

The event also hosted an appearance from Saint Barbara, and a special solo performance from the 2016 Spirit and Jr. Spirit.

Attendees were greeted by Fiesta Flower Girls who welcomed the crowd with colorful carnations and gerbera daisies.

“It's the most magical evening of the year in Santa Barbara,” Fiesta spokesman Erik Davis said.

“Thousands from our community gather at the historic mission to celebrate our culture, history and tradition. The pageantry, dance, color and joy is unmatched. Viva la Fiesta."

El Presidente JC Gordon and Mayor Helene Schneider welcomed the audience with a message about this year’s theme — The Coastal Frontier.

“Fiesta is getting ready to unfold,” Gordon said. “Our history is what defines us, and our traditions and customs in our community. It is these traditions that bring us together. "Fiesta is a part of our collective culture, which is deeply rooted to the first people who came to Santa Barbara by the sea."

More than 18 performers danced classical Flamenco, Mexican and Spanish dances. A crowd favorite was the group dance performances including De Puerto a Puerto by the Vega Dance Studio.

Flamenco dancer Sofia Chicote, 15, spent more than six months practicing the dance. This was her third year performing at La Fiesta Pequeña.

She said her handmade costume was designed specifically for the fiesta performance.

“It means from port to port, and we were inspired by the beauty of Santa Barbara,” the Santa Barbara High School student said. “It’s so much fun being on stage, it feels like you are floating.”

For Teresa Petters, a Santa Barbara resident and Fiesta volunteer, the experience brings back her childhood memories — she spent more than 30 years celebrating the annual event.

“I grew up with Old Spanish Days,” Petters said. “I have many memories here, and it’s nice to see friends and the community gather.”

