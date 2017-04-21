Outdoors Q&A: Collecting Moon Jellyfish for Home Aquarium?

It's OK to mount GoPro on shotgun while hunting, target shooting

Question: I would love to introduce moon jellies into my home saltwater aquarium. Can I collect them myself or do I need to try to buy them? I would not sell or trade them afterwards for something else.

If this would be legal, can I collect them under a basic fishing license or would I be required to have a marine collector’s permit? (Tucker M.)

Answer: Moon jellyfish occurring outside the tide pool zone (1,000 ft. seaward from mean high tide) may be legally taken with a fishing license, and the bag limit is 35 (California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 29.05(a)).

Anything taken under a sport-fishing license in California may never be offered or possessed for sale, barter, exchange or trade.

Steelhead cards when fishing for salmon in anadromous waters?

Q: Do you have to fill out a steelhead card when fishing for salmon in anadromous waters? There’s a debate going on so I need a straight answer.

If I am fishing in the American River in Sacramento when steelhead are also present, and I am targeting salmon only, but in a manner in which steelhead are also often taken (like throwing spinners from the bank), do I have to possess and fill out a steelhead report card before fishing even if my intent is only to catch salmon? (James D.)

A: No, as long as you do not retain any steelhead caught incidental to your salmon fishing. If you do catch a steelhead by mistake while fishing for salmon, just be sure to immediately release it.

GoPro mounted to my shotgun/rifle while hunting?

Q: Is it legal to mount a GoPro to my shotgun when turkey hunting or rifle while deer or pig hunting?

How about when I’m just out shooting? (Derek M.)

A: Yes, this is legal when hunting as long as no light is cast out from the camera (even though I know that’s unlikely). There are no restrictions when just target shooting.

Transporting Dungeness crabs

Q: What is required before transporting my Dungeness crabs home? Once crab is caught, measured and brought to shore, how must the crab be transported home?

For instance, can it be cooked at a campground, cleaned (i.e. remove bottom shell, gills and viscera) then transported? Or must the crab remain in one piece for transport? (Anonymous)

A: “It is unlawful to possess on any boat or to bring ashore any fish (including crabs and lobster) upon which a size or weight limit is prescribed in such a condition that its size or weight cannot be determined” (Fish and Game Code, section 5508). Nothing prohibits you from cooking or cleaning crabs at your campsite before taking them home.

Carrying a holstered pistol for personal protection?

Q: While hiking in our local wilderness areas, is it legal for me to carry a holstered pistol for protection? This could help to protect my family from any threat of dangerous wildlife — either to scare it away or defend ourselves, if needed. (Louis M.)

A: While I can understand your safety concerns, the Fish and Game Code and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife generally don’t regulate firearm possession.

Instead, we recommend you consult the Department of Justice’s 2016 Firearms Laws Summary available online. In addition, attacks from wild animals are uncommon.

Boat-based net regulation

Q: I have been searching for the regulation that requires all boat-based anglers to have a net. I use a kayak to fish in the Monterey Bay and just found out I am supposed to have a net when fishing. I’ve bought a net to take on my fishing adventures since I learned of my error. (Steve L.)

A: The regulation you are looking for is CCR Title 14, section 28.65(d), which can be found in the current Ocean Sport Fishing Regulations booklet, Gear Restrictions section on page 45:

“No gaff hook shall be used to take or assist in landing any finfish shorter than the minimum size limit.

"For the purpose of this section a gaff hook is any hook with or without a handle used to assist in landing fish or to take fish in such a manner that the fish does not take the hook voluntarily in its mouth.

"No person shall take finfish from any boat or other floating device in ocean waters without having a landing net in possession or available for immediate use to assist in landing undersize fish of species having minimum size limits; the opening of any such landing net shall be not less than eighteen inches in diameter.”

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].