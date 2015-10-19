Santa Barbara Court Continues Paula Lopez Arraignment For DUI, Battery Charges Until November

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court arraignment hearing was continued for former television news anchor Paula Lopez Ochoa, who is facing DUI and battery charges.

Lopez, who worked for KEYT for decades and more recently anchored for sister station KCOY, is facing six misdemeanor charges after being arrested Sept. 8 for allegedly driving under the influence and battery against peace officers in Goleta.

A statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office sent out earlier this month said that Lopez’s blood alcohol level at the time of her arrest was more than twice the legal limit.

Lopez was not in court Monday and was represented by her attorney, Matt Conley, who asked Judge Barry Taylor if the arraignment hearing could be postponed until Nov. 20.

Discovery was still taking place, Conley told the judge, who granted the postponement until next month.

News of Lopez’s arrest came after California Highway Patrol officials received a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 west of Goleta. Authorities said a silver Toyota Prius driven by Lopez had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in the area of El Capitán State Beach.

The car was located in the parking lot of Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta and Lopez was arrested, according to authorities.

She was later released on her own recognizance.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.