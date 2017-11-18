Tourist from Hungary Dies of Injuries After Being Hit by Vehicle in Lompoc

A Lompoc pedestrian has died from injuries she suffered Friday night when she was hit by a car, Lompoc police confirmed Saturday.

Sgt. Vincent Magallon said the victim was struck by a two-door coupe at about 9:25 p.m. while attempting to cross the 1660 block of North H Street.

The woman was crossing outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by the northbound vehicle.

Severely injured, the woman was transported by a Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Magallon said the victim is from Hungary and was visiting Lompoc with a tourist group.

The driver was released after he was evaluated and found not to be under the influence of any intoxicating substances, police said.

He was not cited, police said, adding that the collision remained under investigation.

