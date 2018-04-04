Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 
Randy Weiss: Manny Murillo Maneuvers Life’s Full Court Press

Whittier Fire may have stolen nearly everything, but local youth coach and ‘Club Kid’ is more determined than ever to give back

America’s future leaders at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara graciously pose with the biggest “Club Kid” of them all, Manny Murillo.

(Randy Weiss photo)

Manny Murillo in the sports office at the Boy & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, where he practically lived as a kid. “I owe everything to them for helping me become the person I am today,” he says.

(Randy Weiss photo)

The Whittier Fire delivered a near total loss for Manny Murillo and his mother, May Torina.

(Murillo family photo)

A burned microphone was discovered among the Whittier Fire ashes where Manny Murillo once lived.

(Murillo family photo)

Coach Manny Murillo and his Pro Skills Academy U14 traveling girls basketball team.

(Nelson family photo)

With a passion for singing, Manny Murillo pays special tribute at a friend’s memorial celebration.

(Murillo family photo)

By Randy Weiss | September 10, 2017 | 8:25 p.m.

It was nearly 2:30 p.m. on a Saturday when he got “The Call.”

Manny Murillo was about to lead his girls U14 summer basketball team in Santa Barbara when his mom, May Torina, reached him on his cell phone and shared The News.

It was midafternoon July 8, and the Whittier Fire was nearly an hour strong and blowing quickly east off Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Torina, who, at the time, worked and lived up near Lake Cachuma with Murillo, was also in town when a friend alerted her that the fire had just ravaged the area.

“We’ve lost everything,” Mom cried to her son.

Murillo — somehow — managed to tap an uncanny ability to compartmentalize the shock for the time being, with the full impact to be realized much later.

Afterward, with the game’s final buzzer, the much-beloved coach was engulfed in a sea of young, spirited humanity and their families.

Life has been zinging stuff at Murillo, now age 28, for quite some time. The early years, quite honestly, weren’t any easier.

His parents’ separation also had a major impact. Especially when his dad moved in nearby with his new family.

Young Manny found a “home-away-from-home” at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara (aka The Club), at 632 E. Canon Perdido across from Santa Barbara High School.

“I grew up there, since I was 7,” he said.

And for the last six years, he’s served as its assistant athletic director.

“He’s a ‘Club Kid’ and a hard-working young man,” said Kim Kjar, the club’s athletic director. “And being a ‘Club Kid’ is always special, because they are the ones who need us the most.”

Over the years, Murillo has found purpose, in training others ... inner peace, in pursuing music passions ... and pure pleasure, in giving back, in serving and coaching local kids.

He also beams about his exciting ride as a hip-hop, R&B, rap, poet, songwriter and performer — for audiences large and small, both near and far.

Man of May, his first CD released in 2013, is dedicated to his awesome mom.

“She is my ‘rock’ who has always been there for me,” he said.

And when she couldn’t, he always had The Club and his older brother, Rob.

“I owe everything to them for helping me become the person I am today,” Murillo added.

And he is still evolving and inspiring ...

Beyond his current Club role ... he’s in his second year as the Providence girls’ assistant hoops coach ... his Pro Skills Academy, his nonprofit organization through the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union), is focused on coaching young girls in basketball and providing customized one-on-one hoops training for others, including with Aaron Gordon of the NBA’s Orlando Magic ... plus there’s always the music (Man on Fire, his second CD, is in the works so stay tuned).

A GoFundMe campaign was started by friends as soon as news spread of the Whittier Fire’s very personal devastation.

“We raised $11,000 in two days,” organizer Donna Reeves smiled. “Manny is well loved by many!”

Click here to make an online donation.

Murillo and his dog, Spirit, have since been staying with friends, while he tries to secure truly affordable housing. No luck yet ...

“The fire’s full impact didn’t hit me until I was driving after work some time later and found myself, inadvertently, on (Highway) 154 like driving home,” he recalled. “That’s when I totally lost it.”

Otherwise, Murillo keeps a positive spin with his enterprising ventures, with impressive results.

“Our seventh-grade daughter has been working out with Pro Skills Academy,” shared Tina Nelson, a team parent. “She is learning grit, determination and, most of all, to have the confidence that, if she works hard enough, she can achieve her goals both on-and-off the court.”

Kjar lauded Murillo’s commitment.

“What’s really amazing about Manny is the way he helps the kids,” he added. “He has grown as a mentor and is helping them develop important life skills, beyond sports, and he especially loves connecting with them through music.

“He has great potential to be a high-end coach and in a club senior leadership position.”

Great Futures Start Here, as The Club saying goes. That’s Manny Murillo!

And regarding the fire ...

When finally allowed to return, among the black ash moonscape everywhere, Murillo found them, all lying close together. The only three salvageable possessions, and all symbolic of life’s most crucial components:

» A crispy microphone, for that longtime love of music

» Tarnished little Jesus statue, for his always faith

» Scorched ceramic alligator, lovingly made ages ago at — where else? — The Club

“Music, God, helping kids, and my family is what my life is about,” Murillo exclaimed.

His mantra: “Everything works out, it always does.”

And in his cell phone and his heart, Murillo carries The Club’s mission statement: “... to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

Yes, no matter what life throws his way, this Club Kid shines on his personal mission to do just that!

                                                                 •        •        •

If you would like to help, please contact the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara at 805.962.2382.

— WeissCrax columnist Randy Weiss is a longtime Noozhawk contributing writer. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

