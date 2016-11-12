Red-Hot UCSB Ends Golden Coast Play Undefeated

Water Polo

In its last home game of the season, No. 4 UCSB took down No. 9 Pepperdine 10-8 to continue its seven-game win streak. The Gauchos will take the No. 1 seed into the GCC Tournament next weekend.

Leading UCSB's offense were Mitchell Hamilton, Shane Hauschild, and Boris Jovanovic with two goals apiece. Reed Cotterill, Tommy Fellner, Thomas Martinho, and Cameron Yates also contributed one goal each to push the Gauchos to the victory.

Cotterill also picked a team high four steals for Santa Barbara. Opportunities were made by Samar Alkateb with his four drawn exclusions.

In the cage senior goalkeeper Liam Lenihan was the gatekeeper for the Gauchos (17-6, 5-0) with a recorded eight saves, one assists and two steals.

Cotterill broke an 8-8 tie in the fourth period and Shane Hauschild added a goal to give the Gauchos the Golden Coast Conference win.

Cotterill was able beat a player on the inside to score the first goal of the quarter to put the Gauchos up by one. In the last minute, Hauschild converted on an amazing skip shot to crush the Waves' comeback hopes.

Pepperdine's sophomore Marko Asic scored a game-high five goals.