Registration Begins Monday for Summer Classes at Allan Hancock College

Priority registration for summer 2015 classes at Allan Hancock College begins on Monday, April 13 and runs through Friday, April 17.

The opportunity to register for classes early is given to specific students, such as student-athletes, students who have completed 50 to 100 credits, members of the U.S. Armed Forces and learning assistance students.

Open registration for all students begins on Saturday, April 18.

The college is offering nearly 400 summer credit classes at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers. Classes are either six or eight weeks in length. There are also more than 100 online options for students, as well as more than 40 being offered at the Lompoc Valley Center. Summer classes begin the week of June 15.

High school students enrolled in the College Now! program will be able to register for classes beginning on Monday, April 27. College Now! students can choose from a select number of pre-approved courses.

Keep in mind, for the first time, registration for fall classes will begin in May. The fall 2015 class schedule will go online April 20, and registration for credit classes will begin on May 11. Fall classes start the week of Aug. 17.

The summer class schedule is online by clicking here; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. You can search by term, subject, time of day, location or credits, among other options. All students register online via myHancock. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/ Search Classes. For more details, read Application & Registration Information on the Apply & Register home page.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click the appropriate credit or Community Education admissions application link from the Apply & Register home page. Applications are being accepted for summer and fall semesters.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $16 health fee for the summer term. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee.

Some fees for qualified low-income students may be waived. In addition, there are many financial aid programs to help students meet college costs. Call the financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 for details or go online to www.hancockcollege.edu and click Financial Aid in the Student Services drop down box.

Online registration for Community Education (noncredit) classes begins May 3.

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

— Andrew Masuda is a public information specialist for Allan Hancock College.