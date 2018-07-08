Sunday, July 8 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Remaining Mandatory Evacuations Lifted for Holiday Fire Area in Goleta

Damage toll raised to 13 homes destroyed, 3 damaged and 15 other structures destroyed

Firefighters pulling a rope to bring down a charred tree limb. Click to view larger
Firefirefighters pull down a charred tree limb along North Fairview Avenue in Goleta Sunday afternoon. The remaining mandatory evacuation orders for the area were lifted at 6 p.m. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 8, 2018 | 6:17 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Sunday evening for the remaining areas affected by the Holiday Fire in Goleta.

However, only residents will be allowed in what has been designated an “exclusionary zone,” according to a statement from Santa Barbara County Emergency Operations Center.

The change in status was effective at 6 p.m. from neighborhoods accessed from North Fairview Avenue north of the intersection of La Goleta Road.

“Residents and homeowners living in these areas are permitted to return by showing identification at law enforcement checkpoints,” according to the statement. “Residents will want to be aware that not all power has been restored and the area may be congested with fire, public safety and and utility crews.”

The 100-acre fire that broke out Friday night remained at 80-percent containment.

An updated assessment put the number of residences destroyed at 13, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Fifteen non-residential structures were also destroyed, while three homes were damaged by the fire, Eliason said.

Southern California Edison crews were busy repairing power poles and lines, but 143 customers in and around the fire areas remained without power Sunday evening, according to the company’s website.

Southern California Edison crews work to restore power along North Fairview Avenue in Goleta in the Holiday Fire area. Click to view larger
Southern California Edison crews work to restore power along North Fairview Avenue in Goleta in the Holiday Fire area. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Edison estimated that power would be restored for those customers by 9 p.m. Monday.

Remaining fire crews spend the days seeking out and dousing hots spots, and removing dangerous trees and other vegetation from along roadsides.

The evacuation center at the Goleta Valley Community Center closed at 5 p.m. Sunday, and a Local Assistance Center will be opening Monday at the Goleta Union School District office at 401 N. Fairview Ave.

Center hours will be non to 7 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additional hours will be scheduled as needed, county officials said.

“Representatives from state, local and non-profit agencies will be on site to provide resources such as housing assistance, counseling support, information to aid in rebuilding, permitting, loss of business and/or employment, hazardous materials cleanup, basic health and human services resources, and other issues that have impacted people,” according to the county’s statement.

With power still out to many homes, Eliason urged returning residents to use caution if they plan to utilize generators.

“While a backup source of power can keep you up and running during a power outage, generators can be dangerous if connected or used improperly,” county officials said. “Before using a generator, consult an electrician to determine the proper equipment and safe set up for your residence or business. Please refer to safety tips posted on the Southern California Edison website.”

Updates, resources and more information about recovery and rebuilding can be found online at ReadySBC.org.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

