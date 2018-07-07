Saturday, July 7 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

County Lifts Most Evacuation Orders for Holiday Fire as Containment Jumps to 80%

Cause of 100-acre blaze remains under investigation; full containment targeted for Wednesday, July 11

Firefighter hoses a burned house. Click to view larger
A firefighter hoses down the remains of a house on the 1100 block of North Fairview Avenue that was badly damaged by the Holiday Fire Friday night. Officials said the 100-acre blaze was 80% contained Saturday afternoon, and dropped most mandatory evacuation orders. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | updated 6:28 p.m. | July 7, 2018 | 4:32 p.m.
Burned out car and house Click to view larger
The charred shell of a vehicle sits near a burned out home on Cuesta Verde in the North Fairview Road area blackened by the Holiday Fire. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Most evacuation orders for the Holiday Fire area were lifted Saturday afternoon as cooler temperatures and calmer winds allowed firefighters to push containment of the destructive blaze in the Goleta foothills to 80 percent.

The wind-whipped 100-acre fire, which damaged or destroyed as many as 20 structures, broke out at about 8:45 p.m. Friday off Holiday Hill Road in a semi-rural neighborhood near the north end of Fairview Avenue.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown announced that only about 600 people would remain in mandatory evacuation areas, of the 3,200 affected by the original order, after the downgraded orders took effect at 5 p.m.

Still under mandatory evacuation orders are neighborhoods accessed from North Fairview north of the intersection of La Goleta Road, including the following: Sunset Ridge Road; Franklin Ranch Road; northern parts of La Goleta Road; North Fairview Avenue, north of La Goleta Road; El Camino Ratel; Holiday Hill Road; Villa Lemora; Cuesta Verde; Edward Place; and Pine Tree Lane.

Those areas released from a mandatory evacuation include neighborhoods accessed off La Patera Lane, Carlo Drive, Santa Margarita Drive, Hidden Lane, Cambridge Drive, Dorado Drive, North Kellogg Avenue south of La Goleta Road, Avenida Pequena, and North Patterson Avenue.

Map Click to view larger
A Fire Department map shows the rough outline of the areas burned by the Holiday Fire in Goleta.

Those neighborhoods have been reduced to "evacuation warning areas," but residents were urged to remain vigilant in case the fire flares up again. 

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson thanked residents for self evacuating and following evacuation orders on Friday night, saying he believes there would have been fire-related fatalities if they had not done so.

Full containment of the Holiday Fire is targeted for Wednesday, July 11, according to Matt Ferris, division chief for the county Fire Department.

Although authorities have said the fire destroyed 20 structures, Ferris noted that that was a "rough guess," and that crews were making property assessments to come up with a more precise figure.

Helicopter dropping water on fire. Click to view larger
A helicopter makes a water drop on the Holiday Fire in Goleta. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Other incident commanders have told Noozhawk that, based on aerial observations, they believe only 14 structures were destroyed.

County officials said the evacuation orders changed due the considerable progress made on containment — it stood at only 5 percent early Saturday — and the improving weather conditions. 

"People living in the new evacuation warning area must be prepared to leave the area immediately should conditions change. Law enforcement and fire personnel will remain in the area through the night. Firefighters will continue to do aggressive mop-up of hot spots in the impacted area," the county said in a statement announcing the changes.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Ruins of burned house. Click to view larger
The runs of a house destroyed by the Holiday Fire (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

County officials on Friday night had said the blaze started as a structure fire that spread to the brush, but Saturday they indicated the original dispatch was for a vegetation fire. They declined to elaborate.

Some 500 personnel remained assigned to the blaze Saturday night, a number that was expected to dwindle as continued progress is made on containment.

Click here for more Holiday Fire information.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Ruins of burned building. Click to view larger
The runs of a structure destroyed by the Holiday Fire (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

