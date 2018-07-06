Homes Burned, Evacuations Underway as Vegetation Fire Burns in Hills Above Goleta

Wind-whipped blaze reportedly started as a structure fire that spread to the vegetation in the Holiday Hill area off North Fairview Avenue

Firefighters battle flames in the North Fairview Avenue area of Goleta Friday night. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Flames burn in the North Fairview Avenue area of Goleta Friday night. Multiple homes were reported ablaze, and evacuations were underway. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Firefighters battle flames in the North Fairview Avenue area of Goleta Friday night. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Firefighters battle flames in the North Fairview Avenue area of Goleta Friday night. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Fire crews responded Friday night to a vegetation fire burning in the North Fairview area of Goleta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Flames burn in the North Fairview Avenue area of Goleta Friday night. Multiple homes were reported ablaze, and evacuations were underway. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

A firefighter can only watch as a structure burns in the 1300 block of Fairview Avenue in the hills above Goleta Friday night. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

This story was last updated at 11:06 p.m.

Evacuations were underway Friday night after a vegetation fire sparked in the hills above Goleta, according to fire officials.

Multiple homes were ablaze in the area around North Fairview Avenue, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

He estimated the number of homes burned at 6-10, but that was not confirmed.

The first crews responded to the 1500 block of Holiday Hill Road, off northern Fairview, around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a vegetation fire.

At 11 p.m., flames were moving primary south along Fairview Avenue and west toward Carlo Drive, although there also was fire east of Fairview, Eliason said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered throughout the area, and the county Office of Emergency Management said any residents on the mountain side of Cathedral Oaks Road "should evacuate immediately downhill and away from the area as a precaution."

At about 10 p.m., the evacuation area was expanded to include everything north of Cathedral Oaks between Fairview and La Patera Lane.

A county helicopter with night-flying capabilities was en route, Eliason said.

Additional night-flying helicopters were requested from Ventura County.

Multiple strike teams and other resources were ordered from surrounding jurisdictions and were en route to the fire.

OEM said the blaze started as a structure fire that spread to the vegetation.

According to emergency radio traffic, 50-100 structures were initially threatened and law enforcement officers were helping evacuate residents.

A Red Cross evacuation shelter was being set up at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. and anyone who needs assistance with animal evacuations can call 805.681.4332.

Fairview Avenue was closed north of Cathedral Oaks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"Please be careful if you're driving through the area and report any other possible fire locations," the CHP said in a Twitter post.

Eliason urged everyone to stay out of the area, saying people were getting in the way of fire crews.

Temperatures in the area were still hovering in the 90s as of 11 p.m., with winds of 15-20 mph.

Santa Barbara County's heat wave that hit Friday will continue through the weekend, and the Santa Barbara Airport, in Goleta, tied the heat record Friday with a top temperature of 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7:30 p.m., the NWS noted, the Santa Barbara Airport monitoring station reported a 9-degree climb in 30 minutes as sundowner, downslope winds developed in the area.

