Beach Volleyball

Results of CBVA Tuesday Youth Volleyball Tournament

By Noozhawk Staff Report | July 26, 2017 | 9:22 a.m.

The results from the California Beach Volleyball Association's Tuesday, July 25 Junior Tournament at East Beach. The players in the photos are identified by the order of results. The tournament was sponsored by Channel Islands, Rincon Designs, Matt Moore and Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch.

The top finishers in Girls 12-Under Division.
Girls 12U
1. Gabrielle Polishuk/Danica Rach - Woodland Hills/Chatsworth
2. Hannah Bordofsky/Chloe Hoffman - Santa Barbara
3. Adriana Carriera/Sheridan Scofield - Simi Valley/Moorpark
3. Lily Blankenhorn/Sullivan Riechel - Santa Barbara

The top finishers in Girls 14U Division.
Girls 14U
1. Portia Sherman/Anika Huelskamp - Goleta/Oxnard
2. Caroline and Elizabeth O'Shea - Pacific Palisades
3. Sidney Montgomery/Trinity Stanger - Chatsworth/Winnetka
3. Autumn Morgan/Layla Carriera - Simi Valley/Granada Hills

The first- and second-place teams in the Girls 16U Division.
Girls 16U
1. Avalon Gagnon/Lauren Holsted - Santa Barbara/Gaviota
2. Alison Minnich/Grace Blankenhorn - Santa Barbara
3. Makenna Wolfe/Grace Stenson - Arroyo Grande (not pictured)
3. Athena and Eliada Pelehrinis - Tustin (not pictured)

The champions of the Boys 12U Division,
Boys 12-Under
1. Brody Green/Luke Zuffelato - Santa Barbara ​

The top finishers in the Boys 14U Division. Click to view larger
Boys 14U
1. Dylan Foreman/Matt Suh - Santa Barbara
2. Ryan Feller/Camden Millington - Santa Barbara
3. Owen Schott/Oliver Fowler - Santa Barbara
3. Ben Newton/Aidan Banan - Santa Barbara (not pictured)

The Boys 16U Division.
Boys 16U
1. Charles Koertge/Andrew White - Santa Maria
2. Andrew Douglas/Aiden Douglas - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Jack Gay/Liam Slade - Carpinteria (not pictured)
3. Charlie Iverson//Christian Evick - Santa Barbara

The Boys 18U Division finalists.
Boys 18U
1. Chase Nelson/Ben Roach - Santa Barbara
2. Mac Cavanah/Tim Eschenberg - Newbury Park

