Results of CBVA Tuesday Youth Volleyball Tournament

The results from the California Beach Volleyball Association's Tuesday, July 25 Junior Tournament at East Beach. The players in the photos are identified by the order of results. The tournament was sponsored by Channel Islands, Rincon Designs, Matt Moore and Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch.
Girls 12U
1. Gabrielle Polishuk/Danica Rach - Woodland Hills/Chatsworth
2. Hannah Bordofsky/Chloe Hoffman - Santa Barbara
3. Adriana Carriera/Sheridan Scofield - Simi Valley/Moorpark
3. Lily Blankenhorn/Sullivan Riechel - Santa Barbara
Girls 14U
1. Portia Sherman/Anika Huelskamp - Goleta/Oxnard
2. Caroline and Elizabeth O'Shea - Pacific Palisades
3. Sidney Montgomery/Trinity Stanger - Chatsworth/Winnetka
3. Autumn Morgan/Layla Carriera - Simi Valley/Granada Hills
Girls 16U
1. Avalon Gagnon/Lauren Holsted - Santa Barbara/Gaviota
2. Alison Minnich/Grace Blankenhorn - Santa Barbara
3. Makenna Wolfe/Grace Stenson - Arroyo Grande (not pictured)
3. Athena and Eliada Pelehrinis - Tustin (not pictured)
Boys 12-Under
1. Brody Green/Luke Zuffelato - Santa Barbara
Boys 14U
1. Dylan Foreman/Matt Suh - Santa Barbara
2. Ryan Feller/Camden Millington - Santa Barbara
3. Owen Schott/Oliver Fowler - Santa Barbara
3. Ben Newton/Aidan Banan - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
Boys 16U
1. Charles Koertge/Andrew White - Santa Maria
2. Andrew Douglas/Aiden Douglas - Santa Barbara (not pictured)
3. Jack Gay/Liam Slade - Carpinteria (not pictured)
3. Charlie Iverson//Christian Evick - Santa Barbara
Boys 18U
1. Chase Nelson/Ben Roach - Santa Barbara
2. Mac Cavanah/Tim Eschenberg - Newbury Park