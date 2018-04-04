Rey Fire Finally Hits 100% Containment; Acreage Remains at 32,606

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Friday that the 32,606-acre Rey Fire burning in the Santa Barbara County backcountry is 100 percent contained.

The wildfire sparked on Aug. 18 shortly after 3:15 p.m. near White Rock Day Use Picnic Area along Paradise Road.

The blaze had remained at 96-percent contained for more than two weeks, owing to an extremely rugged and inaccessible section of fire line on the northeast flank.

The forest closure for the fire area remains in effect and includes portions of the San Rafael and Dick Smith wilderness areas, according to U.S. Forest Services spokeswoman Jennifer Gray.

A total of 56 personnel continue to mop up and patrol the burn area.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but there are indications it started after part of a large oak tree brought down power lines near the picnic area.

