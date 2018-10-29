Salute to Teachers: Robin Ilac of Guadalupe Recognized for Her Role as a Mentor

[Noozhawk’s note: Part of a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 3 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Click here for a complete series index.]

Robin Ilac, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School and the AVID district director in the Guadalupe Union School District, has been selected as a Distinguished Mentor.

She is a graduate of local schools in Santa Maria. She has lived in the area since 1977, except for leaving to attend Azusa Pacific University.

Ilac began her career in education as a substitute teacher in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. In 2001, she was hired as an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Kermit McKenzie. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership at Brandman University in 2016.

Ilac is married to Pioneer Valley High School teacher Kevin Ilac. The couple have three sons, Ikaika, 13, Kaleolani, 12, and Kainoa, 10.

Ilac said she finds being a mentor exciting.

“The mentorship relationship is not about me being a leader, but about creating a partnership with the new teacher to help them fully realize the possibilities that they have to impact the lives of students they are working with and leading in their own classrooms,” she writes of the experience. “This practice of mentorship is a collaborative effort and to me one of the reasons why I find it so rewarding.”

Gabriel Solorio, the principal at Kermit McKenzie, said he has witnessed Ilac’s contribution to the field of education.

“Robin has spread her passion for teaching to many teachers over the years who have benefited professionally, helping to solidify the confidence our teachers need to have with the children in our classrooms,” he wrote in a letter of recommendation.

Noozhawk Q&A

Noozhawk: Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Robin Ilac: I grew up with great teachers in my life; it is what made me who I am today. However, honestly, it was not until my sophomore year in college that I finally felt called into teaching by one of my history professors at Azusa Pacific University. Rae Newstad inspired me to become a teacher. I sat in her courses listening to amazing stories of individuals who lived long ago. Those historical figures became real life to me as I listened to her speak. I knew in those first few weeks of sitting in her presence that I wanted to be just like her. She encouraged my hard work and study, and it is because of her that I am a teacher today.

Noozhawk: How long have you been teaching?

RI: I started working full time as an educator in January 2001, after completing a student teaching program at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo the previous school year. I have been working at Kermit McKenzie Junior High School in Guadalupe since August 2001.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite subject/lesson plan to teach your students?

RI: My favorite subject is history, which is why I majored in social science, with an emphasis in teaching, at Azusa Pacific University. My favorite lessons include those on civic and social justice. Helping students to learn how the government functions and the why behind many of the major actions that the U.S. government has taken over the years are important and critical lessons in helping students understand the impact of decisions made by the various policymakers throughout U.S. history.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

RI: My favorite part of being a teacher is connecting to my students, building a relationship with them so that when the work becomes challenging (as it always does) they are willing to do the hard work because they are invested in the learning process. This leads to the best feeling, which is when students get those "aha" moments — when what we are learning clicks with them and you can see they connect the dots for themselves. I find this to be my favorite part of being a teacher because it means I have done my job well, and they have taken ownership of the learning process.

Noozhawk: What are the challenges of your job?

RI: Time: There just never seems to be enough of it to do all that needs to be done. Class size: They continue to grow and, with more students in class, making meaningful connections with each child becomes a real challenge. Budget: If we could have more financial support at all levels, it would allow for more access to activities that close achievement and opportunity gaps.

Noozhawk: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

RI: We have a new superintendent, Emilio Handall, and a new assistant superintendent, Gina Branum. I look forward to working with this new team who will help guide us as we tackle the challenges facing our district.

This past summer, I facilitated a new strand for AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) at three of its AVID Summer Institutes held across the nation. The strand was “Digital Teaching and Learning,” and I look forward to sharing with my colleagues what I have learned using technology to enhance academic instruction and helping to guide the district as we continue to implement our 1:1 technology plan.

Noozhawk: Who are your mentors?

RI: Jeff Cooper and Marilyn McCoy, who were my master teachers while I was a student teacher, and who I believe have greatly influenced my work today. Rosie Garcia, who I work with today, as she has influenced my work by helping me try new ideas and grow as an educator. Sal Reynoso, who encouraged my skills as an educator to become a coach in my district for AVID and helped me earn my administrative credential. Past and present AVID Center staff, who help me grow each and every year as a professional development trainer, and in my role as the AVID district director as I facilitate the implementation of three separate AVID programs in my district (AVID Secondary, AVID Elementary and AVID Excel). A group of women who are leaders in the education field locally, Gina Branum, Ellen Barger, Susan Salcido and Maria Larios-Horton.

Noozhawk: Who are the people in your life and work environment who support you every day?

RI: My husband, Kevin Ilac, an award-winning teacher, who works at Pioneer Valley High School. He teaches AVID and government and helps me become a better teacher as he continues to help me with all that I do in the field of education, both locally and nationally.

My mom, who even today, continues to work hard to help me live my best life. She helps care for my family, from cooking us meals to making sure my boys get home from school and start their homework before I come home from work.

My three sons inspire me to be a better person every day, as I take my job of their role model very seriously.

My co-workers, who I consider to be part of my family, care for me and help me grow, personally and professionally.

Noozhawk: How does it feel to be honored as part of the Salute to Teachers?

RI: It is a huge honor to be selected for this award. To be recognized by my peers and others for my role as a mentor means the world to me.

Noozhawk: Is there anything else you want to share?

RI: Growing up, I struggled in school academically. I didn’t learn to read until I was in third grade. I labeled myself dumb and stupid as my coping mechanism. I was always trying really hard to make sense of the learning, but it just didn’t click with me.

My mom asked many times over the years if I should be tested for a learning disability but was told that I since I was well-behaved child it didn’t seem to be an issue that needed to be addressed at the time. It was not until I was in my first semester of college at California State University-Long Beach where I had a professor in class point blank ask me if I had dyslexia after he had me read out loud a piece of my writing in class.

It was the first time I have felt like someone saw the problem I had my entire life. He helped locate the location on campus where I could be tested, and I was quickly diagnosed with dyslexia and dyscalculia. Once I knew what had been the issue, it changed the way I saw myself.

This past summer, I was able to share my journey with thousands of educators at the AVID Summer Institute in Anaheim.

