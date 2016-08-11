Sami Hill Makes Olympics Debut in 12-4 Team USA Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos High alum Sami Hill made her Olympics debut and had three saves, and Kami Craig scored for the second straight game as the U.S. Women's Water Polo Team won its second straight match in convincing fashion, routing China, 12-4, on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro.

The Americans have outscored their first two pool-play opponents 23-8. They close out pool play on Saturday against Hungary at 9 a.m. PT. The match will air delayed on NBC at noon; a live stream is available at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

Hill entered the game in the fourth period. She allowed an early goal before stopping the next three shots by China. Starting goalie Ashleigh Johnson made eight saves.

Craig, a Santa Barbara High alum playing in her third Olympics, scored on a picture perfect floater in the third period to give Team USA a 9-2 lead.

Maggie Steffens and Maddie Musselman each scored four goals to lead the Team USA attack.

Much like its opening match victory over Spain, Team USA got off to a quick start, scoring in the opening minute as Steffens connected for her first goals just 28 seconds into the quarter. With under four minutes to play Makenzie Fischer and Musselman added scores for a 3-0 lead. China got on the board moments later only to see Steffens cap the scoring in the quarter with another goal with 1:06 to play in the period.

Ahead 4-1 to start the second quarter the United States kept the offense moving with another Steffens goal for a 5-1 lead with 6:55 to go in the first half. Musselman made it 6-1 a few minutes later and then with 15 seconds left in the half Kaleigh Gilchrist connected on a lob for a 7-1 lead at halftime.

The United States went went 2/6 on power plays and did not attempt a penalty shot while China was 2/10 on power plays and 1/1 on penalty shots.

Story includes information from USA Water Polo