San Marcos Breezes Past Buena in 3

Jenna MacFarlane turned in a double-double, and San Marcos put itself in good position to clinch second place in the Channel League by sweeping Buena, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22, in a girls volleyball match on Tuesday night.
MacFarlane put away 12 kills and had 11 digs to pace the Royals, who improved to 4-3 in league, with one remaining match against Santa Barbara (3-3) on Thursday at home. If the Royals win, they clinch second place in league outright.
Erin Holehouse provided strong defense and tough serving for San Marcos. She posted 8 digs and served a pair of aces.
