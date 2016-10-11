San Marcos Tennis Repeats as Channel League Champions

Tennis

A 15-3 win over rival Buena Tuesday afternoon was enough to clinch San Marcos at least a share of the title as Channel League champions.

This is the second year in a row the Royals are Channel League Champions and first time in school history to repeat as the league champions.

"I am very happy how this team has progressed throughout the season," said San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman. "We started 1-3 and 0-1 in league but from there we won 11 out of 12 matches and finished the second round of league undefeated."

"I think that slow start and tough non conference schedule showed the girls they need to step it up in practice if they want to defend our title. Balanced play from singles and doubles and a total team effort from all the girls contributed to this great end to the season. I could not be prouder of these girls they have been a joy to coach."

San Marcos' regular season comes to a close on Friday against a tough Mira Costa team, and the Channel League tournament begins next Monday at Buena.

