San Marcos Golf Downs Rival Santa Barbara High

A well-rounded, team effort was enough to lead the San Marcos girls golf team over league rival Santa Barbara High Thursday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Senior MacKenzie McBride earned medalist honors, shooting a 43 on the 9-hole, par-37 course. Alex Manion nearly matched McBride with a 44 on the day.
Santa Barbara High was led by Luka Lund, who shot a solid 50.
With the victory, San Marcos improved to 12-1 on the season and 6-1 in league play. The Royals play Simi Valley and Alemany next Monday and conclude the league season the following day with a matchup at Buena.
San Marcos: 241
MacKenzie McBride 43
Alex Manion 44
Lauren Pitchford 49
Alex Pitchford 50
Amber Chen 55
Santa Barbara: 293
Luka Lund 50
Ila Delmarsh 58
Cali Lingel 61
Malta Olhiser 62
Maddie Malmsten 62
