Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Offense Clicks in 5-2 CIF Wild-Card Playoff Win

The San Marcos softball team advanced to the first round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs with a wild-card win at Segerstrom in Santa Ana.
The San Marcos softball team advanced to the first round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs with a wild-card win at Segerstrom in Santa Ana.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 17, 2016 | 7:01 p.m.

San Marcos banged out 15 hits and the pitching duo of Hailee Rios and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner combined on a two-hitter, leading the Royals to a 5-2 win over Segerstrom in a CIF Division 4 softball wild-card game on Tuesday in Santa Ana.

The win advances San Marcos to a first-round game at Linfield Christian in Temecula on Thursday.

The Royals tied the score at 1-1 in the third inning. Huerta-Leipner led off with walk, Cara Christian doubled her to third and Rios singled her home for tying run.

San Marcos blew the game open in the fifth. With one out, Hailey Fryklund and Sienna Berlinger hit back-to-back singles. Alex Pitchford stepped up for another single, driving home Fryklund with the go-ahead run. One out later, Megan Cunnison drew a walk to load the bases. Segerstrom brought in its second pitcher and, after getting the second out, she gave up a two-out RBI single to Lauren Pitchford. Huerta-Leipner followed wit a two-run double down the left-field line for a 5-1 lead.

Segerstrom added a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Berlinger had three hits and the Pitchford sisters each had two hits and a RBI.

San Marcos improves to 17-10 on the season.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 