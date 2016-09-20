Tennis
San Marcos Overpowers Buena
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor |
| September 20, 2016 | 6:54 p.m.
San Marcos swept nine doubles sets and rolled to a 15-3 Channel League girls tennis win over Buena on Tuesday.
"I was happy how we played today and, because we got out to a fast start, I was able to play 15 girls," Coach Fred Hartzman said. "It was a total team effort."
The Royals improve to 5-4 on the season and 3-1 in league play.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.