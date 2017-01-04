San Marcos Romps in Final Non-League Game

Boys Basketball

The San Marcos boys basketball team showed Wednesday night that it is ready to compete for a Channel League championship.

The Royals scored an impressive win in their final pre-league game, routing Moorpark, 81-54, on the road.

Center Jackson Stormo scored 27 points, Ryan Godges had 12 points and Jake Sofro added 11 as San Marcos won for the fifth time in its last six games and improved to 14-5.

“It was a great team win for us,” coach Landon Boucher said. “Everyone play a lot and contributed.”

Godges got the Royals going in the first quarter, knocking down a pair of three-points and scoring eight points. San Marcos made seven three-pointers in the game.

San Marcos outscored Moorpark 20-9 in the second quarter to build a 37-23 advantage.

The 6-foot-8 Stormo was a force inside and at the free-throw line. He made 10 of 11 from the charity stripe.

“Stormo led us with 27 points, but he shared the ball really well,” said Boucher.

San Marcos opens Channel League play against rival Dos Pueblos at home on Jan. 11.

