Girls Basketball
San Marcos Taken Down by Bigger Cabrillo Squad
San Marcos defenders, from left, Sierra Hearron, Juliet Dodson and Kaitlynn Miller swarm over Cabrillo’s Erin Jenkins in a battle for a loose ball. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 8, 2016 | 10:13 p.m.
The San Marcos girls basketball team dropped a non-league match to Cabrillo on Thursday afternoon, 54-25, as part of the Gold Coast Classic.
Milan McGary scored 10 points, but the Royals were unable to get much going offensively against a bigger Cabrillo team.
"This game will help us in the long run," said San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis.
With the loss, the Royals fell to 3-4 on the season, and next take on Santa Ynez on Friday as Gold Coast Classic play continues.
