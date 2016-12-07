Boys Basketball
San Marcos Drops Tourney Opener at Simi Valley
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| December 7, 2016 | 9:13 p.m.
Jackson Stormo scored 21 points for San Marcos, but the Royals dropped a 59-53 basketball decision against Burbank Burroughs in an opening game at the Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip-Off Classic on Wednesday
Stef Korfas had 10 points and Ryan Fay added eight for San Marcos, which fell to 3-2.
The Royals continue pool play Thursday against Canoga Park of the L.A. City Section at 8 p.m.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.