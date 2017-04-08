Santa Barbara Athletes Post Good Marks at Arcadia Invitational

Track & Field

Three Santa Barbara High track & field athletes turned in good performances at the Arcadia Invitational over the weekend.

Janelle Knight finished third in her heat in the 100 meters and 15th in the open division with a personal best of 12.21.

Kiasa Salgado ran a season-best of 39.56 in the boys open division 300 hurdles to take fourth in his heat and 12th overall.

In the shot put, Devon Cetti advanced to the finals and placed seventh with a throw of 49-8 on Friday night.

"All three of them took the opportunity to compete in a big meet against great competition and made the most of it," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "This meet was a solid step moving into the second half of the season and looking towards the championship meets."



