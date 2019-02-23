Santa Barbara Boys Win 3 Relays at Thousand Oaks Invite

Track & Field

Santa Barbara High relay teams turned in good performances at the Thousand Oaks Invitational and Distance Carnival.

The team of AJ Reyes, PJ Guillen, Collin Wells and Jake Ballantine took first in the 4×800 (9:09.07) and distance medley relays at the Distance Carnival on Friday night.

At Saturday's Invitational, Jacob Valezuela, Moki Nacario, Jake Knecht and Ben Kreitzer teamed to win the 4×400 (3:41.40) and sprint medley relays.

"Our kids always get excited about running relays and it's great for the team when we have success there," coach Olivia Perdices said. "The medleys especially are something you don't get to run as often and you can bring guys together from a big range of events."

In open events, Manny Flores was third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.62) and Jake Knecht was fourth in the 200 meters (23.01) and fifth in the 100 (11.67).

"Manny always runs hard and it's great to see it coming together for him. He's chipping away at some technical things and ready to make a breakthrough. Jake held his own with some great athletes and had four big races for us today. That's huge for a sophomore so early in the season."

On the girls side, Clara Aviani, Alice Gipe, Ally Garza and Elena Everest were second in the Distance Medley Relay (15:06.59) with Elena Everest, Sophia Corral, Clara Aviani and Grace Miller finishing third in the 4×800 (11:35.46).

"It was great to see some of our girls step up into some longer events and compete well there. I wasn't sure how the team would respond to these early season meets. I think it's turned out well, though. It's brought a lot of energy to training and they've gotten a lot of good competition in.

"We're a young team, so that can do nothing but help us down the line."

Santa Barbara is at the Don Green Invitational at Moorpark Friday and Saturday March 1-2.

