Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:14 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Betsy Schaffer Comes Out Ahead in Auditor-Controller Race

auditor candidates Click to view larger
Auditor-Controller candidates Jennifer Christensen and Betsy Schaffer fought for the open seat, with Schaffer, right, winning 57.5 percent of the vote, according to Tuesday night totals.  (Contributed photos)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | updated logo 1:04 a.m. | June 5, 2018 | 8:27 p.m.

Betsy Schaffer easily won the race for the Santa Barbara County auditor-controller position Tuesday night, according to semi-official results from the county Elections Office. 

Schaffer, the assistant auditor-controller, and county Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen battled to fill the open seat.

With all precincts reporting, Schaffer had 57.3 percent of the vote, while Christensen trailed with 42.3 percent. 

Former Auditor-Controller Bob Geis retired before the end of his term, and the appointed replacement, Theo Fallati, decided not to run for the office. 

During the campaign for the seat, Christensen and Schaffer accused each other of not being right for the job.

Christensen made conflict-of-interest allegations toward Schaffer, and Schaffer's campaign stated that Christensen is not qualified to hold the post since she is not a certified public accountant.

Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller
  Votes %
Betsy Schaffer 27,883 57.3
Jennifer Christensen 20,577 42.3

Christensen criticized Schaffer’s involvement with Simpler Systems, a software company that received more than $1 million in county contracts between 2005 and 2016.

Schaffer was married to Rick Schaffer, the owner of Simpler Systems, for part of that period, and also worked in various jobs for the county.

Christensen pointed to all of those ties as evidence of a cozy relationship between Schaffer and the county, and why Schaffer wasn't fit to hold the position. 

Schaffer said she held no decision-making power either with the county or Simpler Systems. 

In response to Christensen airing these conflict-of-interest allegations, many in Schaffer’s campaign pushed that Christensen was not qualified to serve as auditor-controller because she is not a certified public accountant.

Christensen, however, does meet the minimum standards for serving in the post. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 