Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

In Aftermath of Disasters, Workshops Begin for Santa Barbara County’s Annual Budget Process

Thomas Fire, Montecito debris flows response and recovery costs weigh heavily on county's budget for next fiscal year

Montecito accounts for approximately 17 percent of Santa Barbara County’s property tax base, but the extensive destruction — as well as the flash flooding and debris flows’ steep response and recovery costs — will be taking a major toll on the county budget. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk file photo) Click to view larger
Montecito accounts for approximately 17 percent of Santa Barbara County’s property tax base, but the extensive destruction — as well as the flash flooding and debris flows’ steep response and recovery costs — will be taking a major toll on the county budget. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk file photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 15, 2018 | 11:55 p.m.

If not for the back-to-back major disasters in December and January, Santa Barbara County may have had a status quo budget for the next fiscal year, according to County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

As it is, the December Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 Montecito flash flooding and debris flows not only brought death and destruction to South Coast communities, but long-lasting financial impacts to the county from response and recovery efforts.

The Board of Supervisors already approved using $6.25 million of reserve funds for the county’s share of the estimated $55 million response costs, and the county expects to pay another $6 million next year, county budget director Jeff Frapwell said.

The Montecito area makes up approximately 17 percent of the countywide property tax base, and contributes about 62 percent of transient-occupancy tax revenues to the general fund.

There will be an extensive rebuilding process for the hundreds of homes that were destroyed or damaged in the fire, flooding and debris flows, and property losses and business closures have caused multimillion-dollar revenue hits to the county: losses of about $2.9 million this year and $3.6 million in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Two high-end TOT-paying hotels in the area — the Four Seasons The Biltmore and San Ysidro Ranch — have been closed to guests since the January storm damage.

The threat of another debris flow will linger for another three to five years, until vegetation regrows on the fire-scarred mountainsides, and financial impacts will probably also last that long, Frapwell said.

Right now, the county is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on a list of disaster-related recovery and mitigation projects, he added.

Miyasato’s office is focusing on the themes of renewal and resiliency for next year’s budget: improving the way the county does things as an organization, and better preparing for uncertainty, financial or otherwise.

One of the most significant challenges, she said, will be “addressing that physical threat, because we have no control over it,” while staying effective and efficient as an organization.

Budget Overview

Santa Barbara County has a roughly $1 billion budget, and less than 30 percent of that is discretionary funding that can be allocated for Board of Supervisors priorities, according to budget documents.

The cost of employee salaries and benefits, and the deferred maintenance backlog, continues to rise, and “expenditure growth continues to outpace revenue growth, particularly next year, with the loss of property tax and transient-occupancy taxes due to the 1/9 Debris Flow,” a staff report states.

The preliminary proposed budget has no layoffs and $5.2 million in service level reductions.

“I’m cautious, but actually feeling better about it than even six months ago,” Miyasato said.

There are big operational changes coming, in the form of the North County Jail near Santa Maria, which is expected to open next summer, and opening up the county to cannabis-related businesses.

The Sheriff’s Department is pre-hiring during jail construction, and the estimated operating cost for the first year is $18.2 million.

No cannabis-related policies or funding will be presented during the April budget workshops, but it will be included in the June budget adoption process.

In June, the county will know whether voters approved a cannabis-related tax measure, and when regulatory ordinances go into effect.

The Board of Supervisors already has adopted a cannabis land-use ordinance and is expected to give final approval to a business license ordinance in May.

County staff have already said they expect to need additional employees to handle the licensing and permitting process, tax collection and law enforcement.

Budget workshops will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

County supervisors will give feedback, and then make final decisions and adopt a 2018-2019 budget in June.

Click here to read Santa Barbara County budget workshop documents.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County 2018-19 Budget Workshops Board of Supervisors Agenda Letter

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 