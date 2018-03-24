Santa Barbara Fights Through Two Rounds at Anaheim Lions Tournament

Baseball

Santa Barbara High baseball grabbed two wins at the Anaheim Lions Tournament on Saturday, including a shutout victory in the opening round.

Santa Barbara 1, La Cañada 0

Derek True threw a complete game, allowing only two hits and striking out seven batters from La Cañada of Los Angeles County. True is now 2-0 for the season.

The Dons' lineup managed just three hits, but they came at the right time.

A muffed ground ball sent True to the home plate for the game-winning run. True had walked after being hit by a pitch and then advanced to third on a Frank Gamberdella single.

Santa Barbara 10, Alhambra 5

The Dons found themselves down 4-1 after three innings, but Nick Dallow and Scott Feldman sparked a four-run fourth and five-run fifth inning to overcome the deficit.

Dallow finished 3-of-4 with two doubles and five RBI on the day. Feldman hit two doubles and two RBI.

Bryce Warrecker entered the game in the third and held the fort down for the trailing Dons. He allowed just one run the rest of the way to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Dons (6-3) return to action Monday against Reno High of Nevada.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.