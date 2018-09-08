Saturday, September 8 , 2018, 4:50 pm | A Few Clouds 73º

 
 
 
 

Ernesto Paredes, Joni Meisel Feted as Man & Woman of the Year by Santa Barbara Foundation

Now in its 75th year, the annual event also included the presentation of a $10,000 donation to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade

Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Joni Meisel and Ernesto Paredes, the Santa Barbara Foundation's 2018 Man and Woman of the Year honorees. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4092 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Santa Barbara Foundation board vice chairwoman Pamela Gann prepares to open the program. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4093 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Santa Barbara Foundation President/CEO Ron Gallo with past Woman of the Year honoree Maryan Schall. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4094 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Laura Capps, left, and her mother, former Congresswoman Lois Capps. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4095 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Pete Jordano, left, with sponsor Ed Stonefelt. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4096 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Retired attorney Jerry Parent, left, with Janet Garufis, president and CEO of sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4097 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Ben Romo, left, David Edelman and Dave Clark, president of Impulse Advanced Communications. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4098 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Honoree Ernesto Paredes' daughter, Reyna, with presenter Seth Streeter. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4099 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Past Woman of the Year honoree Carol Doane with Goleta Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Miller. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4100 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

Noozhawk's Sheridan Taphorn and Kim Clark with Rene Grubb. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4101 > of 11
Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year

A sold-out crowd fills the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4102 > of 11
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | September 8, 2018 | 3:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation honored 2018 Man & Woman of the Year awardees Ernesto Paredes and Joni Meisel at its 75th annual festive luncheon held Wednesday at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore's Coral Casino.

Hundreds of locals crowded onto the outdoor patio to enjoy the hazy ocean views and to catch up with old friends. Once settled into the ballroom, Santa Barbara Foundation board vice chairwoman Pamela Gann addressed the friendly crowd.

“All this hub-bub is a good thing! I am proud to open this event, now in its 75th year," she said. "In our first year, we honored Harold Chase. Later, Dr. Pearl Chase became our first Woman of the Year. We continue to honor the history of volunteerism in our beautiful community. Since colonial days, our country has celebrated the tradition of individual and nongovernmental entities joining together to create good.”

Gann lauded Premiere Legacy Gold sponsors Montecito Bank & Trust and the Santa Barbara Foundation, invitation sponsor Bryant & Sons Ltd. and media sponsor Noozhawk. She also asked the many past Man & Woman of the Year recipients in the audience to stand, which included Janet Garufis, Carol Doane, Maryan Schall, Jon Bull, Bob Bryant, Anne Smith Towbes and others.

Later, foundation President/CEO Ron Gallo reminded the audience that this year the foundation is celebrating its 90th birthday.

“Volunteerism is the purest expression of philanthropy," he said. "It showcases the best of humanity.”

Noting the past year of recordbreaking wildfires and disastrous mud and debris slides, Gallo honored the efforts of the many volunteers who came together to help out neighbors in need. He gave a special shoutout, as well as a $10,000 donation check, to Jessica Powell and Abe Powell of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, which started Jan. 28 with about 60 volunteers and now surpasses 3,000. Volunteers fanned out in Montecito to dig out mud and debris bucket by bucket after the twin disasters.

Following a lunch of salmon and sprouts, Seth Streeter took to the podium and introduced Paredes, his friend and fellow Gaucho.

“He is a wonderful father of two great kids, husband of 27 years to Jen, a six-time Iron Man, a mentor to many and a great volunteer,” Streeter said.

Santa Barbara Foundation Man Woman of Year
Santa Barbara Foundation board vice chairwoman Pamela Gann prepares to open the program. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Upon accepting the award, Paredes said, “It’s an honor and a responsibility to walk among a forest of giants, which are the past recipients of this award. I am so humbled and grateful. My passion to serve came from my late father, Ernesto Sr., and my love for my community in its entirety, from my friends and Larry Crandell Sr.”

A Goleta native, Paredes has served as executive director of Easy Lift Transportation for 23 years and has volunteered for organizations such as CASA, Future Leaders of America, the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, United Boys & Girls Clubs and many others.

Former Man of the Year Steve Lyons presented the Woman of the Year award to Meisel.

“Joni is a servant leader," he said. "She is known for promoting strong educational opportunities for youth and standing up for those in need of support, like the homeless and seniors. She has served on the board of CALM, the Santa Barbara Public Education Fund, the Anti-Defamation League and others.

“This award is such a sweet surprise. I am taken aback and so honored," Meisel said. "I have learned as a volunteer leader that people support what they create, and I have tried to facilitate this. Today, I am especially concerned about the silver tsunami of vulnerable seniors and the lack of facilities and housing for them.”

Founded in 1928, the Santa Barbara Foundation is the largest community foundation in the region and the county’s go-to resource for investment and capacity-building, as well as a key convener of people and organizations.

Click here for more information about the foundation, or contact communications manager Jordan Killebrew at [email protected] or 805.963.1873.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 