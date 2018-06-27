Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board of Directors Welcomes Amanda Thomas, Evan Pickering

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | February 5, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Amanda Thomas
Evan Pickering

Amanda Thomas and Evan Pickering have been selected to join the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum board of directors.

Amanda Thomas serves as a client advisor with Mission Wealth, where she becomes closely acquainted with the specific goals and financial lives of her clients and then delivers financial planning, risk management and tax planning solutions to assist in their goal achievement. 

Thomas has accumulated 28 years of financial experience, and she has extensive experience working with the financial needs and goals of divorcees, widows and multi-generational families.

Thomas has extensive involvement with many nonprofits in Santa Barbara, including the Junior League, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, City of Santa Barbara Human Services and Community Development Commission, Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club, Santa Barbara Small Business Loan Fund and Semana Nautica.

She is also the past president of the Maritime Museum and a co-founder of the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.

Currently residing in Santa Barbara with her husband, Thomas enjoys all outdoors sports including beach volleyball, golf, tennis, hiking, skiing and swimming.

Evan Pickering is an attorney at the law firm of Seed Mackall LLP. 

Pickering’s practice encompasses a range of corporate matters, including debt and equity financings, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance.

He represents both start-ups and established companies and counsels several nonprofit organizations in the Santa Barbara area. 

Pickering also serves on the Corporations Committee of the State Bar of California.

Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

